Craig Anson, 67, Foley

September 10, 1956 - January 5, 2024

Craig Anson, age 67, of Foley, passed on January 5, 2024 as the result of an automobile accident and is now in the loving arms of his Lord and Savior. Funeral Services will be 2:00 PM, Saturday, January 13, 2024 at New Life Church in Foley. Past Jim Von Wald will officiate and burial will take place at Forest Hill Cemetery in Milaca, Minnesota. Visitation will be from 4:00 to 8:00 PM, Friday, January 12th at the Foley Funeral Home and from 1:00 to 2:00 PM at the church on Saturday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Craig Allen Anson was born September 10th, 1956 in Lincoln, NE to LeRoy and Isabell (Longstreet) Anson. He grew up in Lincoln Nebraska and graduated from Northeast High School, Lincoln NE. Craig went on to graduate from Southeast Community College in Milford, NE with an associate degree in Autobody Technology. He married Nancy Ekberg on June 30th, 1979 in Milaca, MN and they made their home on Anson Acres in Foley, MN where they raised their three kids, Monica, Curtis & Michaela. Craig was a long-time employee of Quebecor Printing before reaching for his dreams of starting a smoked meat/ BBQ business and restaurant, Daddio’s Drive-In in Milaca, MN. In his semi-retirement, he was a loved member of the Milaca Kwik-Trip family and a part-time driver for Bridge Recovery in Sauk Rapids, MN. He was a valued member of New Life Church of Foley, MN as well as a past-member of Good News Assembly of God Church in St. Cloud, MN for many years. Craig enjoyed many hobbies, but his favorite past time was time spent with his family. His faithful, loving, and generous spirit will be a long-lasting legacy for us all.

Craig is survived by his wife, Nancy, Foley; children, Monica (Andy) Shaw, Foley, Curtis Anson (Natosha Scheenstra), Bellingham, WA, Michaela (Jered) Jackson, New Prague, MN; grandchildren, Levi, Ruben& Conrad Shaw, Aiden & Luka Anson, Charlie & Edward Jackson; siblings Donna Horton, Hastings, NE, Keith (Darla) Anson, Milaca, MN; Janice (Bill) Gear, Hastings, NE; sister-in-law, Vicky Ekberg, Buckman, MN, brother-in-law, Jamie (Jennifer) Ekberg, Milaca, MN; many nieces, nephews, and family friends.

Craig is preceded in death by his parents, LeRoy and Isabell Anson, parents-in-law Leroy and Irene Ekberg, brother-in-law Gordon Ekberg, and brother-in-law Robert Horton.