COVID Hospitalizations, ICU Patients Decline in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- The number of new COVID-19 cases are down Monday morning here in Minnesota.

The Department of Health says there were 638 new cases confirmed Sunday, which is down from 714 the day before. Thirteen of the new cases are in Stearns County, seven are in Sherburne County and four in Benton County.

The state says three more people have died due to complications related to the coronavirus bringing the death toll up to 1,860.

Hospitalizations are down as well with 275 people in the hospital today statewide with the coronavirus, down nine from the day before, 136 of them are in the ICU, which is seven lower than the previous day.