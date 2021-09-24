COVID-19 Surge at St. Cloud Hospital Has Plateaued

COVID-19 positive patients at CentraCare and within St. Cloud Hospital has remained steady for the past 4 to 5 weeks. CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says they have approximately 60 people again this week with COVID-19 at the hospital with 19 in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. Morris says 18 of those people are on ventilators. Last week Morris said CentraCare had 60 hospitalized COVID-19 patients with 14 in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. 50 of the 60 hospitalized this week are at St. Cloud Hospital with the other 10 at regional CentraCare facilities.

Get our free mobile app

Morris says people can be admitted to the hospital with something that isn't COVID-19 related like a broken arm or heart attack but if they test positive for COVID-19 they will be counted among the COVID-19 positives. He says that affects how they treat that person. Morris says there is no advantage for them to have a higher number of COVID-19 patients. He says there were points this summer where they had less than 10 COVID-19 patients and says that was great and manageable. For a few hours they had 0.

CentraCare this week has reduced the amount of healthy visitors per patient to 1 person at a time. This policy has been triggered by the high COVID-19 numbers locally.

Dr. Morris says people that have had COVID-19 and recovered have a level of immunity but he says it's unclear if that immunity is better than a COVID-19 vaccine. He says having COVID and recovering along with receiving a vaccine has proven to give people the best immunity from COVID at this point based on the data they have.

If people would like to get a vaccine CentraCare still has those available by going to CentraCare's website or call 320-200-3200.

If you'd like to listen my conversation with Dr. Morris parts 1 and 2 are available below.

Segment 1

Segment 2