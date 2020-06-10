Covid-19 Patients at St. Cloud Hospital Are Down [PODCAST]

CentraCare Spokesperson Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. Dr. Morris says the amount of patients with Covid-19 at St. Cloud Hospital has decreased from the week before but they still have Covid-19 patients in their hospital and in their ICU. Morris agrees with Stearns County Public Health Director Renee Frauendienst that Stearns County and surrounding counties have already hit their peak for Covid-19. Listen to our conversation below.

Dr. Morris still suggests that people wear masks when indoors in close proximity to other people and to maintain social distance. Morris is concerned that the protests the last 2 weeks could lead to an outbreak in the state of Covid-19 cases but thinks if that doesn't happen that would be a great. He says the heat and sunshine may have had an impact on the virus but this virus is still so new that we don't know for sure. Morris says a possible resurgence of Covid-19 could still be a factor this fall and we aren't out of the woods yet.

Dr. Morris says with sports opening that the passing of the virus could increase. He says the virus isn't likely to pass from person to person through sweat but rather breathing or a passing of other droplets from the mouth or nose. He says because of this some sports are low risk while others are higher risk. Dr. Morris joins me weekly on WJON at 8:15 a.m.