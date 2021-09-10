COVID-19 Numbers Not Better or Worse This Week at SC Hospital

St. Cloud Hospital COVID-19 numbers aren't better or worse this week compared to last week. CentraCare Spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON again this week. He says the COVID-19 Delta variant surge continues with numbers hospitalized in the mid 50s with 18 of those in the ICU/Critical Care Unit. The week before Morris indicated that CentraCare had 57 people hospitalized with 20 of them in the ICU. Based on that there is a slight drop in the amount of people hospitalized this week. Morris says 90% of those hospitalized have not been vaccinated. He says those who have been vaccinated and are hospitalized are 75-plus years of age or older.

Morris says the Moderna vaccine is proving to be the most effective against the Delta variant followed by the Pfizer vaccine and then the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. He gives Moderna an "A, Pfizer an "A-" and Johnson and Johnson a "C". Morris says all three of these vaccines are safe and effective. He says the immunity gained by people from getting the vaccine has proven to wane over time which is why a booster or third dose will likely be recommended to those who received the vaccine in January and February soon. Morris says the age of the individual could play a role in regards to when a booster or 3rd dose will be recommended.

CentraCare continues to offer vaccines to those interested. Morris says they have seen an uptick in the amount of interest lately in getting vaccinated. If you are interested in getting a vaccine go to CentraCare.com or call 320-200-3200.

