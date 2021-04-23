Covid-19 Hospitalizations Down This Week [PODCAST]

CentraCare spokesman Dr. George Morris joined me on WJON today. He says positive Covid-19 hospitalizations are down from the 60+ range to 50+ this week at St. Cloud Hospital and within CentraCare. He says about 40% of those hospitalized are in their ICU/Critical care unit. Morris says it is good to see the numbers drop a bit this week and says the death rate is also lower than it was back in November/December because many of those in the ICU are in the 40-60 year old range and can recover from this virus better than older individuals. Listen to our 2-part conversation below.

CentraCare continues to vaccinate people in Central Minnesota. Dr. Morris says the Johnson&Johnson vaccine being on hold hasn't hurt their distribute of vaccines very much. Morris says they have been more dependent on the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines. He encourages people to reach out to CentraCare by using their my chart option online or to give them a call at 320-200-3200. Morris says their policy a month ago was that they would call or contact people eligible for a vaccine but the policy now is for people to reach out and schedule an appointment. He says they are still reaching out to unvaccinated people and in some cases bring the vaccine to people in need. Morris still sees a possibility to reach 80% herd immunity in June. He says to get there more and more people need to choose to get the vaccine. Morris says if that doesn't happen we will continue to see waves of positive cases and hospitalizations.

Dr. Morris joins me weekly on WJON. These conversations can be heard every Saturday from 7 a.m. - 8 a.m. and every other Friday from 8:10 a.m. to 8:50 a.m.

