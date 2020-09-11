COVID-19 Hospitalizations Continue to Drop in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- There were 484 new cases of COVID-19 and 13 more deaths reported Thursday by the Minnesota Department of Health.

Of those totals, Stearns County had 22 new cases, Sherburne County had 7 cases and Benton County had 7 cases.

The number of people in the ICU went up by one from the day before at 139, while hospitalizations are at 253, down four from the previous day.

MDH says of the over 82,000 people who have tested positive for the coronavirus, over 75,000 people no longer need to be in isolation.