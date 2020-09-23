COVID-19 Cases, Hospitalizations Rise in Minnesota

ST. PAUL -- There were 690 new cases of COVID-19 and 6 more deaths reported by the Minnesota Department of Health Tuesday.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County had 29 cases, Sherburne County had 6 cases and Benton County had 5.

MDH says the number of people hospitalized with the virus is at 303, with 148 in the ICU, both up from the previous day.

There has been over 92,000 people who have tested positive in Minnesota.