COVID-19 Cases Continue to Climb in Stearns County

ST. PAUL -- There was an increase in the number of COVID-19 cases from a day ago.

The Minnesota Department of Health reporter 578 new confirmed cases of the virus and 8 new deaths Tuesday.

In the tri-county area, Stearns County saw 25 new cases, Sherburne County had 4 new cases and Benton County recorded 7 new cases.

Statewide, over 43,000 people have tested positive for the coronavirus with over 38,000 no longer needing to be in isolation.

There are currently 254 people hospitalized, with 106 in the ICU.

Minnesota has conducted over 790,000 COVID-19 tests.