Couple Rescued from Flood Waters in Lac Qui Parle County

MADISON (AP) -- Sheriff's deputies have rescued two people stranded in flood water in western Minnesota.

Lac Qui Parle County sheriff's officials say the man and woman drove around a road barricade near Madison Thursday afternoon and attempted to drive through flood water. A strong current pushed them into a field where water was rising quickly inside the vehicle.

Deputies used an inflatable rescue boat to reach the couple and move them to safety. Disregarding a barricade can cost a driver up to $1,000 and 90 days in jail. Sheriff's officials did not say whether a misdemeanor was issued in this case.

Authorities say an estimated 150 to 200 miles of rural roads are flooded across Lac Qui Parle County.