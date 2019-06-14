County Road 75 Paving Switches to Westbound Lanes Monday

WAITE PARK -- Paving work on Stearns County Road 75 will begin along the westbound lanes near Parkwood Theater in Waite Park Monday.

Crews will start at 15th Avenue and work their way toward the west. The work will close the 20th Avenue North and 22nd Avenue North entrances near Anton's and Slumberland. Access to those businesses can be accessed via the frontage road. The access will also be closed at 24th Avenue North.

Paving work will continue through the week and will prompt other closures as the pavement is laid.

You're asked to use caution when traveling through work zones.