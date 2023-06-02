Country Music Star Jelly Roll Is Coming To Minnesota!

WHOSE THAT MAN?

It feels like it was just over a year ago, that a man named Jason Deford, otherwise known as Jelly Roll, burst into the country music scene with his amazing vocal styling, and heart-wrenching music-writing abilities. Country music has fallen in love with the 'breakin' all the rules' artist, and now he is bringing his unique music here to Minnesota.

JELLY ROLL IS COMING TO MINNESOTA

Jelly Roll will be performing at the Mystic Lake Amphitheater on Friday, July 7th, 2023 at 8 pm.

Tickets to the show are available now, and you can click HERE to get them while they last. Ticket prices start at $49. You can also call the Mystic Lake Box office for tickets: 952.496.6563.

NEW MUSIC IS AVAILABLE NOW!

In other exciting Jelly Roll news, his new album 'Whitsitt Chapel' comes out today! It features many of the great songs you've come to know and love, like 'Need A Favor.'

Jelly Roll is headed straight to the top after hitting number one on Billboard's Emerging Artist chart, for an amazing, record-breaking 25 weeks, ahead of his new album.

NEW NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY: 'JELLY ROLL: SAVE ME'

There is also a new documentary about the artist available now on Netflix, called 'Jelly Roll: Save Me.' Jelly Roll shares his personal story of being incarcerated as a teen and young adult, and how he is now using his talents to help raise awareness and funds for at-risk youth across the country. You can check it out by clicking HERE.

