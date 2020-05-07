Counties Want Input on Parks Master Plan

RICE -- Stearns and Benton counties are collaborating on a master plan for parks on each side of the Mississippi River. The counties are looking for feedback on how to improve the Great River Park Complex which includes Mississippi River County Park in Stearns County and Bend in the River Park in Benton County.

A landscape architect and park planning consultant will work with the counties to develop a master plan in hopes of securing a grant through the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission.

There's a survey being offered to give your thoughts and input along with an interactive mapping website where you can zoom in on the map and provide specific comments on an area of the parks.

The master planning process will be completed in June.