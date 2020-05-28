Benton County Park Board Approves Park Master Plan

FOLEY -- More trails, day-use shelters, ski trails, disc golf, and possibly an archery range are some of the amenities approved by the Benton County Parks Commission for Bend in the River Park.

The board of commissioners will now be asked to approve the master plan as part of the overall Great River Park Complex plan which includes Stearns County's Mississippi River Park on the west side of the river.

Benton County Administrator Monty Headley says one of the features they'd like to improve is the trail to their canoe access.

Headley says they applied two years ago for the park to be designated as regional in order to qualify for the state's Clean Water, Land and Legacy Amendment grant money but were denied. He says by partnering with Stearns County, there is a much better chance of getting the regional designation.

The Stearns County Parks Commission will look to approve their plans Thursday with a goal of sending it to the board of commissioners Tuesday also.

Stearns County will then submit both master plans as part of the final application to the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks & Trails Commission.