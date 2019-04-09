Counties To Hold Tornado Drills Despite Statewide Cancellation

UNDATED -- With the pending blizzard expected to hit Wednesday, the National Weather Service is cancelling the statewide tornado drill for Thursday and Friday.

However, individual counties are still planning to move forward with the drill.

Both Stearns and Morrison County will be activating their sirens at 1:45 p.m. and 6:45 p.m.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says they also have decided to cancel their outdoor warning tests, however they will still send out their CodeRED Emergency Notification System, to your phone.

Law enforcement reminds you while the statewide tornado drill has been cancelled, to still take this opportunity to practice your emergency plan for tornadoes.

