Two Tornado Drills Planned for Thursday

ST. CLOUD -- Severe Weather Awareness Week is continuing here in Minnesota. Thursday there will be two tornado drills, with the outdoor warning sirens sounding at 1:45 p.m. and again at 6:45 p.m.

Stearns County Emergency Management Director Erin Tufte says you should use the time to make a plan with your family.

We do know that his year is going to be just a little different for many people. We know that many people are working from home or have different schedules at work, so we want you to take the opportunity to be practicing what you're going to do if and when severe weather strikes.

Counties and cities own the sirens and decide how and when to activate them.

Sirens normally sound for three minutes and then go silent. It is very rare to keep them going for the entire warning.

There is no such thing as an 'all clear' for storms.