Council to Vote on On-Street Parking on E. St. Germain St.

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- On-street parking could be coming back to East St. Germain Street.

During its meeting on Monday night, the city council will be asked to approve the plan to reconfigure the street from Veterans Bridge to the BNSF railroad tracks.

A traffic study was recently completed to compare the four-lane configuration with a new three-lane roadway with dedicated left turn lanes.

The proposal includes allowing parking on just the north side of East St. Germain. If the project is completed this year, a free parking pilot will be initiated to allow time to buy pay stations and modify city ordinances.

The estimated number of parking spaces added would be 37.

The city would need to grind the existing pavement markings and restripe the road. The cost for the project would be about $95,000 which also includes traffic signal extension and modifications.

WJON news first told you about the proposal back in July.

The city removed on-street parking on East St. Germain Street over 15 years ago.

