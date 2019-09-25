Cosmos Man Arrested After Crashing Into a House

COSMOS -- A Cosmos man is jailed after Meeker County authorities say he crashed his car into a house while drunk.

Emergency responders were called out to a home in the 600 block of South Milky Way Street in Cosmos Tuesday night around 9:20 p.m. Sheriff Brian Cruze says the driver, 35-year-old Michael Rinnels of Cosmos, had fled the scene. He is believed to be the only occupant of the vehicle.

Authorities later found Rinnels hiding in his home and arrested him on suspicion of DUI and multiple arrest warrants from multiple counties.

Deputies brought Rinnels to the hospital for treatment and then booked him into the Meeker County Jail.

No one was home at the time of the crash, but the sheriff says the house has significant damage.

Additional obstruction of justice charges are possible against people who may have helped Rinnels hide from deputies.