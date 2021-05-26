Car Jumps Curb and Crashes into St. Cloud House

ST. CLOUD -- Two people were brought to St. Cloud Hospital Wednesday after their car went over a curb and crashed into a house.

St. Cloud Police say a woman who was driving the car and a boy passenger were brought to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police say the crash happened at the corner of 3rd Street North and 22nd Avenue North. The car vaulted into the air and came to rest at an upward angle.

No one was inside the home at the time of the crash, but the house sustained significant damage.

Police say more information will become available at a later time.