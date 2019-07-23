Corrections Deputy Walker Says She’s Accused of Lobbying

ST. PAUL (AP) -- A Department of Corrections deputy commissioner who resigned last week says she has been accused of lobbying for her husband's nonprofit on state time.

Sarah Walker denies the allegation.

Walker quit the agency just six months after Corrections Commissioner Paul Schnell appointed her to head up the community services division.

Walker says she's being unfairly investigated in connection with her ties to the Veterans Defense Project, a Minneapolis nonprofit that does legal work for military veterans. She says she transferred all her lobbying work for the project before starting at Corrections.

Corrections spokeswoman Sarah Fitzgerald said there are several complaints against Walker and an investigation is underway, but Fitzgerald didn't detail the complaints.