Cora Wiherski, 104, Little Falls

November 1, 1915 - August 28, 2020

Cora Wiherski of Little Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the St. Otto's Care Center. Cora was 104 years young.

A Funeral Mass will take place on Saturday, September 5, 2020 at the Emblom Brenny Funeral Chapel in Little Falls, MN, at 11:00 AM. Visitation will take place from 9:30 AM to 11:00 AM that morning prior to Mass at the Funeral Home. A private family burial will take place later that day.

A full obituary will follow, please check back at a later date.