COP House To Host Free Soccer Camp

The St. Cloud Police Department's Community Engagement division will host a free soccer camp that begins July 19th at Haws Park. Kids of all skill levels between the ages of 7-13 are welcome to participate in the camp.

The camp, which will run from July 19th-23rd, will be coached by players from SCSU men's and women's soccer, the St. John's University soccer team, St. Cloud Apollo and Tech boys and girls soccer, Cathedral boys and girls soccer and the Sauk Rapids-Rice boys and girls soccer teams.

The camp will be divided into two sessions with the first running from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and a later camp from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. A link to register for the morning camp can be found HERE, while the link for the afternoon session can be found HERE.

Space is limited and spots are filling up fast per the COP House Facebook page.

All participants will receive a free soccer ball, water bottle and t-shirt.

The COP House is a community outpost that was opened in 2017. Modeled after a similar program in Racine, Wisconsin, the home is staffed by police officers and offers outreach programs, English learning classes and more.

Next month Haws Park will host the 2nd Annual Cloud City Summer League that is run by School Boys Basketball. The 3 vs 3 format will host kids from kindergarten through 12th grade.

