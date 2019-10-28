Convicted Sex Offender Charged With Failing to Register

ST. CLOUD -- A convicted sex offender with a history of failing to register his home address is facing that charge again.

According to the complaint filed in Stearns County District Court, 25-year-old Tyler Roering had been unaccounted for since early June when a St. Cloud Police officer went to check on him at an address in the 500 block of 7th Avenue North.

A woman there told police she had kicked Roering out the week prior and had not heard from him.

An arrest warrant was issued after police were unable to find him. Roering was found and arrested on Friday.

He has a previous conviction for failing to register as a predatory offender in Kandiyohi County and has active warrants for his arrest there and also in Benton County in addition to the latest Stearns County charge.