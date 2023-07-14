One Hurt in Crash in Construction Zone on I-94

ST. JOSEPH (WJON News) -- One person was hurt in a crash that happened in a construction zone on Interstate 94.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the incident happened at about 9:45 a.m. on Monday on eastbound Interstate 94 near St. Joseph.

An SUV and a pickup were both going east when they collided.

The pickup driven by 58-year-old Maryteresa Byker of St. Joseph almost stopped in the construction zone when it was rear-ended by the SUV. Byker was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The SUV driver, 19-year-old Zoe Shay of Albany, was not hurt.

