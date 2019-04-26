Construction to Close Portion of Highway 55 Monday

ANNANDALE -- A 12-mile road reconstruction project will close a portion of Highway 55 in central Minnesota starting Monday.

The highway will be closed between County Road 5 in Annandale and County Road 7/County Road 37 in Maple Lake. A signed detour will be posted but access to local businesses and residents will remain open.

All lanes of Highway 55 along that stretch will open in early June. At that time, the Minnesota Department of Transportation will close Highway 55 between Maple Lake and Buffalo for another six weeks.

The project will reconstruct Highway 55, install a new center turn lane in Maple Lake, replace underground pipes, remove cattle passes, improve pedestrian access and traffic signals.

The work will be completed in late July.