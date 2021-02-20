Consistent Scoring Lifts Norsemen Past Bobcats

BISMARCK, ND -- The St. Cloud Norsemen and Bismarck Bobcats faced off for the third straight game on Friday.

The Bobcats scored the first goal of the game at the 8:48 mark of the opening period. Before time was up, the Norsemen responded with a goal of their own to tie up the game.

St. Cloud scored early in the second period to take their first lead of the day. A few minutes later, Bismarck notched their second to re-tie the score 2-2. The Norsemen found the net again at the 17:55 mark and retook the lead 3-2.

The Bobcats failed to score again in the third period, but the Norsemen added one more to their total in the final two minutes to win it 4-2.

Nikolas Hong, Cooper Gay, Logan Kittleson, and Chase Freiermuth each scored a goal for St. Cloud. Paxton Geisel made 24 saves and allowed two goals.

The Norsemen improve to 8-15 and will host the Bobcats on Saturday. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.