Conrad Harren, 86, Cambridge

May 23, 1937 - October 21, 2023

attachment-Conrad Harren loading...

The Mass of Christian Burial, celebrating the life of Conrad Harren, age 86 of Cambridge, will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, November 8, 2023, at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell, burial will be in the parish cemetery. There will be a visitation on Wednesday one hour before the service at the church in Sartell. Conrad died Saturday, October 21, 2023, at the GracePointe Crossing in Cambridge, MN.

Arrangements are being made by the Miller-Carlin Funeral Homes.

Conrad was born May 23, 1937, in Elmdale Township to John and Elizabeth (Gerads) Harren. He married Carol (Hoppe) Harren on September 2, 1958. The couple lived in Andover, and Conrad worked for Hyman Freight Way in St. Paul. Then they moved to Grey Eagle and finally to Sartell. Conrad was a member of the St Francis Xavier Church in Sartell.

Conrad is survived by his children, Sharon (Steve) Therault, Crystal; Debra Dumaoal, Euless, TX; Glen (Lisa) Harren, Princeton; Beverly (Damon Bosell) Harren, Cambridge; brother and sisters, Rita Schiller, Albany; Regina Hoeschen, Freeport; and Eugene Harren, Sauk Centre, three grandchildren, Dustin Therault (Brittany); Samantha (Jake) Pogones; Shelby Bosell, two great-grandchildren, Jasper and Jade.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Carol, parents, and siblings, Maggie Faber, Ed Harren, Jeanette Stueve, and Lawrence Harren.