Connie Kathleen Gangl, 65, Royalton

November 20, 1955 - February 16, 2021

Connie Gangl, 65, year old resident of Royalton, died of Metastatic Breast Cancer on Tuesday, February 16, 2021 at her home in Royalton, MN. Visitation will be at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls on Friday, February 19 from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM. A funeral service will be held February 19, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Emblom Brenny Funeral Service in Little Falls with Father Laurn Virnig officiating. Interment will be in the Holy Trinity Catholic Cemetery in Royalton. Please follow Covid-19 guidelines if attending the funeral services.

She was born on November 20, 1955 in Little Falls, Minnesota the daughter of Steven and MaryAnn (Yorek) Gangl. Connie grew up in Royalton, MN with her four siblings; Steve, Diane, Tony and Barb. Connie and her sister Barbara enjoyed sharing the same birthday even though there was a 10-year age span. She attended Royalton public schools and graduated with the Class of 1973. She worked for over 40 years for Stearns/Coleman Manufacturing as a seamstress. She enjoyed all arts and crafts especially decorating at Halloween, listening to music, painting, drawing and making floral arrangements. Connie made Christmas center pieces for the Royalton Sportsman's Club for over 10 years. She would always remember birthdays and anniversaries with a special card. She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Royalton.

She is survived by her mother, Mary Ann Gangl of Royalton; brothers, Tony Gangl of Royalton, Steve (special friend, Christine) Gangl of Round Rock, TX; sisters, Barbara Gangl of Royalton, Diane (David) Strom of Hudson, WI and a niece and nephew.

She was preceded in death by her father, Steven Gangl.