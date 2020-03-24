Computer Dynamics: Helping People With Computer Needs

QUESTIONS FOR KATIE AT COMPUTER DYNAMICS

Katie Hultquist is a guest on "Computer Savvy" during "It Matters with Kelly Cordes" and I thought it would be a good time to reach out to Katie, to see if people needing help with their computers, now that everyone is working from home, can still get help. The answer is yes. They are open. You can listen to our interview today by clicking the play button below.

Here are some recent questions:

1) I am having a lot of issues with my computer and I need to

bring it in for service. Are you open and how can I remain safe

from the Covid-19 while at your store?



Katie- Excellent question! Yes – we are open and here to help you with

your computer issues! In order to keep everybody safe – we are

wearing masks and gloves and we are doing curbside pickup and

drop off of computers. What this means – we are open for

business from 10-6 Monday-Friday and 10-4 on Saturday. Drive

over to our store, park in the parking lot, and call us from your

car. We will then come out, get your information, and your

computer and we will call you with any questions and when it is

done!

2) My office asked me to work from home, but I do not have a

computer – are you able to sell me a computer?



Katie- Absolutely! We have a great selection of new and used towers

and laptops. You can call or email us and we can determine the

best computer for you! You can pay for it over the phone and

then stop by the shop, call us from your car, we will bring out

your new computer to you.

3) I just purchased a new computer from you and I need some

onsite assistance with installing my printer – but I am nervous

about having anyone come to my home. Is there a way you can

still help me?



Katie- Of course! On all of our new purchases and services – we add a

program that allows us to remotely control your computer –

but only when you call us and read us the User ID and

Password – and the password changes every time you open it –

so it is very secure! We will be able to assist you with all of your

computer questions and help you get most anything setup

remotely! So we all stay safer!

4) I have preexisting medical conditions so I am not able to leave

my home – but my computer needs to come in for service. What

can you do to help me?



Katie- Great question! We can come to your home – pickup your

computer at your door – and take it back to our shop. We will

call you with any questions and you can pay over the phone for

your service as well! When your service is done we will call you

to schedule a time to bring it back to your house – we will hand

it over to you at your door. And remember we are wearing

gloves and a mask so you will be as safe as you can be!

5) I have an iMac that my children need to use to do their

schoolwork – now that they are at home full time. It recently

stopped booting into the operating system – is that something

that Computer Dynamics can fix for us?



Katie- Of course! Please bring your iMac to our store – call us from

the parking lot – we will come out and grab you iMac take

down your information – and then call you with what needs to

be done and the price to fix. We will have it done for you as

quickly as we can so that your children will have a computer to

use again!

Call Katie today and her staff will help you curb side or virtually! (320) 654-9703.

