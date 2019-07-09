Community Foundation Awards $140K in Grants

ST. CLOUD -- The Central Minnesota Community Foundation has awarded $140,000 to local programs through their two most recent grant rounds.

The "Difference Maker" grant awarded $110,000 to six organizations including $30,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Central Minnesota, $25,000 to the Tiger Build program at Tech High School, and $21,000 to the new Great River Children's Museum.

Central Minnesota Arts also awarded $30,000 to five organizations including $7,500 to the St. Cloud Symphony Orchestra and $6,500 to the YES Network.