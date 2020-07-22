Community Crime Prevention Groups Stop Outreach Work

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Several crime prevention organizations say they've stopped doing outreach on the streets of Minneapolis because the city hasn't paid them in weeks.

The groups, including We Push for Peace, had been patrolling high crime neighborhoods under the direction of the city's Office of Violence Prevention.

We Push for Peace founder Trey Pollard says his workers can't continue to put their lives in jeopardy without a steady paycheck.

Fourth Ward Council Member Phillipe Cunningham blamed the situation on the city's inefficient process for paying contractors. He said his office is working to speed up the outreach payments and hopes the matter will be resolved soon.