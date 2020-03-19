Commencement Ceremonies Canceled at SCSU, SCTCC

ST. CLOUD -- Earlier this week we told you that classes at both St. Cloud State University and the St. Cloud Technical and Community College will be online only for the remainder of the spring semester.

Now we're learning that all graduation ceremonies at Minnesota State System Schools have been canceled.

SCSU says they will try to find an alternative option that will enable students to celebrate this significant milestone. SCTCC says they are also exploring different options.

As long as students have met all of their degree requirements, they will still receive their degrees.