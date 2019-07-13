Comic Con Returns to St. Cloud Library [GALLERY]

ST. CLOUD -- While San Diego might not be holding their big pop culture event until next week, central Minnesotans gathered for one of their own on Saturday.

Back by popular demand, the St. Cloud Public Library held their 2nd annual Comic Con.

New this year was the cosplay runway where people were given the chance to show off their costume creativity, as well as more panels and panelists including live podcasters.

Patron Services Coordinator Neil Vig says he hopes to see the event continue to grow in the future.

I'd like to see it keep growing - maybe start drawing in some more known names too, not just the local artists and creators, getting the word out there, bringing in more people, and doing more with the cosplay.

This year’s event featured many other activities including role-playing and table-top games, Super Smash Brothers tournaments, crafts for kids, and a scavenger hunt for the infinity stones.