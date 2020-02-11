‘Color Us Red': Target Sorry for ‘Minnesota Badgers’ Onesie

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Target admits a onesie it carried in some stores misidentified the mascot for the largest university in its home state.

The Minneapolis-based retail giant apologized to Minnesota Gophers fans for carrying a maroon onesie with the words "Minnesota Badgers," the nickname of Big Ten rival Wisconsin.

The fan website GopherHole.com tweeted a photo from a woman who noticed the onesies while shopping Sunday at a Target in Minneapolis.

Target said "Color us red" and added, "As a Minnesota-based company, we know we are home to the Gophers."