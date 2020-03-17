Colleen K. Rowan, 68, St. Cloud

October 20, 1951 – March 15, 2020

Colleen Kay Rowan, age 68, St. Cloud, MN, died Sunday, March 15, 2020 at her home in St. Cloud.

To further public safety and assist in preventing any family or friends from possible exposure to the Covid-19 virus the funeral service will be held Friday, June 19, 2020 at 11:00 AM at the Benson Funeral Home Chapel, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service on Friday at the funeral home. Interment will take place in the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Little Falls, MN.

Colleen was born October 20, 1951 in Crosby, MN to Earl and Eleanor (Johnston) Lund. She married Dennis F. Rowan on June 19, 1971 in Wadena, MN.

Survivors include her sons, Christopher (Jennifer) Rowan of Watkins, MN; Brian (Jennifer) Rowan of Sartell, MN; and Aaron (Amy) Rowan of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Dennis (Annette) Lund of Blaine, MN; Dean (Paula) Lund of Aitkin, MN; and Dale (Cherri) Lund of Champlin, MN; four grandchildren; and one great grandson.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Dennis on October 1, 2017, and sister Yvonne Russell.