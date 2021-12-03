Colin M. Harlander, 24, Bowlus

January 11, 1997 – November 26, 2021

Services celebrating the life of Colin Harlander, age 24 of Bowlus, MN, will be at 11am on Saturday, Dec 11, 2021, with the visitation being at 10am on Saturday at the Community Country Church in Holdingford, MN.

Colin passed away on Nov 26, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Hospital, after a long battle with heart disease. Arrangements are being made by Miller Carlin Funeral Homes.

Colin Harlander was born on January 11,1997, in Albany, MN. His parents Stacy Harlander and Tom Vander Heyden.

Colin grew up in Bowlus, MN, and attended Holdingford High School. He played football while attending high school. While in school, he worked as a cook at Jordies in Bowlus, and Howies in St. Stephen. Colin graduated high school in 2016.

Colin loved being outdoors. From hunting and fishing, to enjoying massive bonfires with his friends and family. He also had a love of cooking and sharing those meals with others as well as playing video games with his cousins. Colin was employed by Roto-Rooter of St. Cloud as a technician.

Left to cherish his memories, his famous eye roll, and middle finger up greetings, are Colin’s parents, Tom and Stacy of Isle, MN; grandparents, Ralph and Carol Harlander of Holdingford, and James Vander Heyden of Holdingford; his 4-legged sister, Daisy May;

aunts and uncles, Travis and Anna Harlander, and Angel and B.J Becker; cousins, Exzavier and Izak Harlander, Johnathan Schrieber, Alex Albrecht, and Josh and Jacob Becker.

Along with the big army of people who helped raise Colin to be the person he was today.

Colin is preceded in death by Irene Harlander, Kenny Harlander, Al and Ethel Ehlinger, John Ehlinger, Bill Ehlinger, Jeanne Vander Heyden, and Jared Haglund.