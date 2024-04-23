Cold Spring’s Rock The River Line Up Is Set

COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the acts for this year's Rock the River Concerts. If Nothing Else will kick off the series on May 16th, followed up by L.A. Gears on June 20th, Stone Road on July 18th, and the BLT Band wraps things up on August 15th.

Roseann Baisley, Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Roseann Baisley, Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce loading...

Roseann Baisley, Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Roseann Baisley, Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce loading...

New this year is the option for craft vendors and some theme nights. In May the event will honor local EMS professionals, in June young entrepreneurs are invited to set up a table and sell their works, and there will be a military appreciation night.

Get our free mobile app

Roseann Baisley, Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Roseann Baisley, Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce loading...

Roseann Baisley, Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce Roseann Baisley, Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce loading...

All the old favorites like kids' activities and food vendors are back as well. Rock the River takes place the third Thursday of the month from May through August at Alexander Park in Cold Spring from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. and is free to attend.

READ MORE FROM AUTHOR PAUL HABSTRITT:

TV Actors Who Were Recast Within the First Season Stacker compiled a list of 25 actors from popular TV shows across nearly 60 years who were cut from their shows right at the jump. Gallery Credit: Stacker

Glaring Continuity Errors From Popular TV Series Stacker scoured articles, interviews, TikToks, fan forums, and YouTube clips to compile 25 of the most glaring continuity mistakes from popular TV series. Gallery Credit: Stacker