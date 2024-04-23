Cold Spring’s Rock The River Line Up Is Set
COLD SPRING (WJON News) -- The Cold Spring Area Chamber of Commerce has announced the acts for this year's Rock the River Concerts. If Nothing Else will kick off the series on May 16th, followed up by L.A. Gears on June 20th, Stone Road on July 18th, and the BLT Band wraps things up on August 15th.
New this year is the option for craft vendors and some theme nights. In May the event will honor local EMS professionals, in June young entrepreneurs are invited to set up a table and sell their works, and there will be a military appreciation night.
All the old favorites like kids' activities and food vendors are back as well. Rock the River takes place the third Thursday of the month from May through August at Alexander Park in Cold Spring from 5:30 to 8:00 p.m. and is free to attend.
