Cold Spring Man Sentenced to Prison for St. Cloud Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- A Stearns County judge has sentenced a Cold Spring man to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to shooting and wounding a man who he believed stole money from him, beating another man with a crowbar and selling methamphetamine.

Thirty-six-year-old Timothy Prince pleaded guilty to 1st-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and 1st-degree drug sales in June.

According to the criminal complaint, a man and his fiancee were in their vehicle in a St. Cloud parking lot March 11th when the shooting happened. Records show a car pulled up and Prince got out of the passenger side and approached the victim's vehicle with a gun. As Prince raised the gun and pulled the trigger, the victim said he raised his arm to block the bullet. The victim told police he was shot through the arm and the bullet went into his chest. He said Prince then said they better not tell anyone and left the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery and doctors determined the bullet was too close to his heart to risk removing it. Once the man's condition was stabilized, he shared his story with police.

The victim said he was at Prince's home when Prince was arrested for using a 2x4 board and a crowbar in a March 7th assault. Shortly after Prince's arrest, a large amount of cash went missing from Prince's home and Prince believed the victim took it.

The shooting took place just 10 hours after Prince was released on bond for that March 7th assault.