Cold Spring Man Charged in Monday Shooting

ST. CLOUD -- A Cold Spring man is charged with shooting and wounding another man who he believed stole money from him.

Thirty-six-year-old Timothy Prince is charged with felony 1st-degree assault with a dangerous weapon and felony possession of a dangerous weapon after a prior crime of violence.

According to the criminal complaint, a man and his fiance' were in their vehicle in a parking lot in the 500 block of 54th Avenue North in St. Cloud just before 1:30 a.m. Monday when the shooting happened.

Records show a car pulled up and Prince got out of the passenger side and approached the victim's vehicle with a gun. As Prince allegedly raised the gun and pulled the trigger, the victim said he raised his arm to block the bullet.

The victim told police he was shot through the arm and the bullet went into his chest. He said Prince then said they better not tell anyone and left the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for emergency surgery and doctors determined the bullet was too close to his heart to risk removing it.

Once the man's condition was stabilized, he shared his story with police. The man said he was at Prince's residence when he was arrested for using a 2x4 board and a crowbar in March 7th assault. Shortly after Prince's arrest, a large amount of cash went missing from Prince's home and Prince believed the victim took it.

Court records show the shooting took place just 10 hours after Prince was released on bond.

Because of Prince's criminal history, he is prohibited from having guns or ammunition.