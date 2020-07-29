Cold Spring Man Hurt in Crash on Highway 23 in Pine Co.

PINE CITY -- A Cold Spring man was hurt in a crash up in Pine County. The Minnesota State Patrol says it happened just before 6:00 p.m. Tuesday on Highway 23.

A car driven by 37-year-old Greg Philabaum of Cold Spring was going south on the highway when another car driven by 34-year-old Jeffrey Casler of Hinckley entered the road ahead of him. Philabaum passed Casler, then Casler passed Philabaum and slowed down, Philabaum then passed Casler again. When Casler tried to pass again troopers say Philabaum moved to the left lane to block him and the two vehicles collided. Both cars went into the ditch and rolled.

Both men were taken to Essentia Health with non-life threatening injuries.