Cold Spring Gears Up For Hometown Pride Days

COLD SPRING — It's that time again — time for Cold Spring's Hometown Pride Days.

The annual community-wide event kicks off on Thursday, July 25 and runs through Saturday, July 27.

The festival includes dozens of attractions such as a beer garden, food vendors, arts and crafts, pedal bike rides and multiple opportunities to see live music. Firefest, a music festival at Cold Spring Brewing's distribution center, kicks off at 4 p.m. on Saturday.

All proceeds from Hometown Pride Days will go to the Cold Spring Splash Pad Project.

For a link to a complete list of events and where to find them, visit the Hometown Pride Days website.