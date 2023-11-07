Cold Spring Crash Hits Power Pole, Sends Driver to Hospital

COLD SPRING (WJON News) - A single-car crash in Wakefield Township sent the driver to the hospital.

Get our free mobile app

Monday afternoon at 5:24, Stearns County Sheriff’s Deputies were notified of a crash Southwest of Cold Spring in the 16000 block of County Road 49 in Wakefield Township.



The 9-1-1 call reported a 2013 Lexus GS had gone off County Road 49, hit a power pole and a road approach, became airborne, and landed in several trees.

Officials say the driver, 77-year-old Patricia Klang of Cold Spring, was wearing her seat belt, and the airbags of her car had gone off.

Klang was taken to St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ RELATED ARTICLES