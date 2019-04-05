Cold Spring Brewing Company Announces Major Expansion

COLD SPRING -- A local brewing company has announced a major expansion to their facility.

Cold Spring Brewing Company is adding 300,000-square-feet of leased space to their warehouse. The expansion will bring the total warehouse capacity to over one-million-square-feet.

Cold Spring Brewing General Manager Scott Bender says they have entered a five-year lease agreement to rent the former Creative memories manufacturing space in St. Cloud.

Bender says the expanded warehouse will create 100 new jobs for forklift drivers, production staff, warehouse staff and more.

Cold Spring Brewing Company was founded in 1874 and is the leading beverage producer for major retailers throughout the world.