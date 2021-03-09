UPDATE: Sauk Rapids Council Approves Police Facility Expansion

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids police department is moving forward with an expansion project to their headquarters.

Get our free mobile app

During Monday's city council meeting, the council approved the site plan for a 9,500 square-foot expansion to the police department.

Police Chief Perry Beise says the plan is to build out the current parking garage toward Summit Avenue, to allow for more space for their vehicles, as well as some additional office space.

City Administrator Ross Olson says the project will go out for bids in the next few weeks.

Construction is expected to begin this summer, with hopes of completion by late fall.