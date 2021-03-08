Sauk Rapids Police Planning for 9,500 Square-Foot Expansion

SAUK RAPIDS -- The Sauk Rapids Police Department is looking at expanding their headquarters.

During Monday's city council meeting, the council will look to approve a site plan for a 9,500 square-foot expansion to the police department.

Police Chief Perry Beise says the plan would be to build out the current parking garage.

Our current garage has seven stalls, plus two more in our sally port. So we are already out of space and trying to play a little catch up now.

Beise says the expansion would also include some additional office space.

The expansion would build out from where the current police garage ends, towards Summit Avenue.

City Administrator Ross Olson says if the council approves the site plans, the project would go out for bids in the next few weeks.

We will bid that out in a construction management format, which means each component will all get bid out separately. This means we will get a number of bids on each component to really allow us to take the lowest bid.

Olson says if all goes well, it's their hope to complete the project by late fall.