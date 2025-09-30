Middle School Athletes to Benefit from Coborn’s and Kellogg’s

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Athletic programs at four St. Cloud area middle schools will benefit from a partnership between Coborn's Inc. and WK Kellogg Co.

The cereal giant launched the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger program in 2019 to support junior high athletic programs.

Coborn's partnered with the Mission Tiger program to donate $12,000 to North and South Junior High in St. Cloud, Sartell Middle School, and Sauk Rapids Middle School.

The schools will evenly share the money for things like uniforms, equipment, and technology for athletic programming.

The companies hosted meet and greets with Tony the Tiger at check presentations held at Coborn's on Cooper, on Pinecone Road in Sartell, in Sauk Rapids, and in St. Joseph.

It's the second year in a row that Coborn's has partnered with the Mission Tiger program to help save middle school sports.

LOOK: 15 Ways We Used to Listen to Music (And Why We Miss Them) From the crackle of a pocket transistor radio to the satisfying click of a car's multi-CD changer, we’re rewinding through the nostalgic gadgets that shaped how we listened to and experienced our favorite music. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US 30 biggest pizza chains in the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. To help you find your next slice, Stacker examined PMQ Pizza Magazine's 2025 Pizza Power report to round up thein the country based on annual sales in 2023. Some are classic fast-food franchises, customizable and deliverable to our doorsteps in less than 60 minutes; others are brick-and-mortar family joints. Gallery Credit: Stacker