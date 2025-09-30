Middle School Athletes to Benefit from Coborn’s and Kellogg’s
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Athletic programs at four St. Cloud area middle schools will benefit from a partnership between Coborn's Inc. and WK Kellogg Co.
The cereal giant launched the Kellogg's Frosted Flakes Mission Tiger program in 2019 to support junior high athletic programs.
Coborn's partnered with the Mission Tiger program to donate $12,000 to North and South Junior High in St. Cloud, Sartell Middle School, and Sauk Rapids Middle School.
The schools will evenly share the money for things like uniforms, equipment, and technology for athletic programming.
The companies hosted meet and greets with Tony the Tiger at check presentations held at Coborn's on Cooper, on Pinecone Road in Sartell, in Sauk Rapids, and in St. Joseph.
It's the second year in a row that Coborn's has partnered with the Mission Tiger program to help save middle school sports.
LOOK: 15 Ways We Used to Listen to Music (And Why We Miss Them)
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz
LOOK: Top pizza chains in the US
Gallery Credit: Stacker
These Photos of '80s Office Life Will Take You Back
Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz