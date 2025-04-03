Coborn’s, Inc. Acquiring Two South Dakota Grocery Stores

ST. CLOUD (WJON News) -- Coborn's Inc. has announced it's adding two more stores to its portfolio.

Coborn's has signed a purchase agreement to acquire two family-owned Kessler's grocery stores in northeastern South Dakota.

Coborn's is adding the Kessler's Food and Grocery in Aberdeen and the Kessler's Food and Fuel in Miller, South Dakota.

Approximately 250 employees work for the Kessler family and will be hired on by Coborn's. The stores will continue to operate under the Kessler's Food and Grocery name.

The company says the sale is expected to close in early April, and with the 2026 opening of Coborn's Market & Table in Plymouth, Coborns, Inc. will have 80 grocery store locations across six states.

