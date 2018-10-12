St. Cloud Based Coborns Inc. Moves into Southern MN

ST. CLOUD -- Coborn's Inc. is opening it's 114th retail store in Waseca next week.

The St. Cloud-based company has been prevalent in central Minnesota for nearly 100-years and now they are expanding into the southern part of the state.

Coborn's Inc. will be opening a Cash Wise store in Waseca at 1230 North State Street. The building was formerly a Hy-Vee for 33 years.

The new Cash Wise store will be similar to the ones in St. Cloud and Waite Park. It will feature a bakery, deli, full-service floral department, meat and seafood department and Cash Wise Liquor.

Coming soon to the store will be a pharmacy and online shopping with curbside pickup.

Cash Wise in Waseca will officially open on Wednesday, October 17. It'll be the eighth Cash Wise to open in Minnesota.

Coborn's Inc. employs over 8,000 people. It was established in 1921.