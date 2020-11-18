Coborn’s Hiring Hundreds in Advance of Holiday Season

ST. CLOUD – Coborn’s aims to hire hundreds of employees in multiple states in preparation for the upcoming holiday season.

The St. Cloud-based company says it is looking to fill over 500 full-time, part-time and seasonal positions in 59 stores across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota. Coborn’s says a wide variety of retail openings are available in grocery, liquor and convenience stores, along with the company’s warehouse and distribution centers.

Find yourself with some extra time and want to make a difference in your community while earning a discount on your... Posted by Coborn's, Inc. Jobs on Friday, November 13, 2020

“With the holidays fast-approaching, we understand the importance of a regular income,” said Austin Vogler, Talent, Culture, & HR Manager. “Whether your hours have been reduced, your position has been eliminated, or you’re simply looking for something new, a career in the grocery retail industry has proven to ensure stability in income and opportunity.”

Coborn’s says some positions offer flexible hours for individuals in search of a second job.

To view open positions and locations, visit Coborn’s employment website.