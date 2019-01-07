St. Cloud TCF Bank Inside Cash Wise Closes

ST. CLOUD -- A St. Cloud bank has officially closed its doors.

TCF's east St. Cloud location inside Cash Wise Foods at 1001 4th Street SE closed as of December 31.

Amie Hoffner is the Director of Corporate Communications for TCF Bank. She says the ATM will stay inside the Cash Wise store but customers will need to visit another location for more services.

"TCF Bank is committed to minimizing the impact of this change on its customers and team members. We will continue to serve customers at our newly rebuilt TCF Bank branch located at 200 25 th Avenue South in Saint Cloud. TCF Bank ATMs in St. Cloud are located inside the Cash Wise store, at two Target stores and at Saint Cloud State University’s Atwood Memorial Center. "

Hoffner says the majority of employees from the closed location were able to be relocated to other branches.